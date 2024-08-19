KUCHING, Aug 19 — Hundreds of believers, individuals representing other faiths, and foreign tourists joined the Hungry Ghost Festival at Shang Ti Temple, Carpenter Street here last night.

The ‘grappling with the ghosts’ or Qiang Gu was the highlight of the traditional ceremony organised by the Kuching Teochew Association.

Non-believers also joined in the folding of joss papers for the festival, with Kuching Teochew Association members on hand to enlighten them on the significance of the ritual.

During the Qiang Gu session, participants went all out to grab at least one ticket in exchange for a prize.

Qiang Gu — which symbolises how hungry ghosts, particularly those not taken care of, rush to grab food — is celebrated on the 15th day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar.

Individuals taking part in Qiang Gu are expected to grab a ticket as those who fail to do so are believed to face bad luck.

A believer guides tourists on how to fold joss papers. — Photo by Voon Siang Pin

The Hungry Ghost Festival, which is widely known as Zhongyuan Jie or Yulan Jie, has been observed by the Chinese community here for over a century.

Apart from Qiang Gu, the festival also features ritualistic food offerings and the burning of joss papers.

Traditionally, the seventh lunar month is regarded as Ghost Month, when souls and spirits, including those of deceased ancestors, ascend from the lower realm. — BORNEO POST