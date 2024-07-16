KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Pestle & Mortar Clothing announced a special Olympics-themed ‘Malaysian Pride’ collection that will go on sale this July 18.

The streetwear brand announced the drop on Instagram in a reel that previewed what will be on sale, including caps, hoodies, t-shirts and sweatshirts.

Pestle & Mortar described the collection on Instagram thus:

“The ‘Malaysian Pride’ collection is a lifestyle range that embodies the Olympic spirit, encapsulating the powerful message of “Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together. Advertisement Each piece showcases dynamic graphics and designs inspired by the Olympic Games. This collection is a tribute to Olympians, celebrating their dedication and achievements while capturing the vibrant Malaysian spirit and pride. Launching 18th July, 8pm.”

If you’re in the market for sporty gear with Malaysian flavour, look out for the collection in the next two days. Pricing and availability are not known as of press time.

Advertisement

Previously the national Malaysian Olympics kit unveiling received harsh criticism from the public, with OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria announcing a tweak to the design following mixed feedback on the previous tiger motif design, which was seen as not striking enough.

In contrast, the reaction to the Paralympics team kit reveal went in the opposite direction with many lauding the design and asking where they could purchase their own.