KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — National top men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik can breathe a sigh of relief as they managed to avoid from playing four extra matches in group stage of the badminton event at the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In the delayed men’s doubles draw held at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) headquarters here yesterday, Aaron-Wooi Yik were drawn in Group A against top seeds Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang of China, Ben Lane-Sean Vendy of Great Britain and Canadian pair, Adam Dong-Nyl Yakura.

Wei Keng-Wang Chang are undoubtably the biggest obstacle for the Malaysian pair as they have only beaten the Chinese twice out of their previous eight meetings so far but will likely qualify for the quarterfinals as one of the top two teams in the group by beating Lane-Vendy and Adam-Nakura.

The Malaysians, ranked number five in the world, have a good record against Lane-Vendy, having won four out of their five encounters, and are likely to be favourites in their first encounter against the Canadians, ranked 32nd in the world.

Meanwhile, reigning world champions Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea will take on home pair, Christo Popov-Toma Junior Popov, Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh-Kittinupong Kedren and Ondrej Kral-Adam Mendrek from the Czech Republic in Group B.

Third seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty of India are in Group C with another home pair, Lucas Corvee-Ronan Labar, together Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Mark Lamsfuss-Marvin Seidel of Germany.

Olympic gold medallists, Taiwanese pair Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin are likely to have a tough time in their medal defence as they take on four other pairs, second seeded Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark, China’s Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi, Japanese duo Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi and American pair Vinson Chiu-Joshua Yuan in Group D.

The BWF confirmed yesterday that Corvee-Labar have been included in a revised 17-pair men’s doubles draw.

“This is a result of an award by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ordering BWF to recommend to International Olympic Committee (IOC) that Corvee-Labar be included in the Olympic Games,” it said, and conducted draws for only four events last Friday as a result.

Malaysian professional men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia received a favourable draw in Group G with world number 63 Pablo Abian of Spain and world number 72 Viren Nettasinghe of Sri Lanka, while professional women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei will face 12th seed Kim Ga Eun of South Korea and Johanita Scholtz of South Africa in Group H, with only the group chaimpions advancing to the round of 16.

Meanwhile, national women’s doubles duo, Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah, had a tough draw after finding themselves grouped with top seeds Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan of China, world number number six Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara of Japan and world number nine Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia in Group D.

Luck was on the side of national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei as they will be in Group D with second seeds Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping of China, Americans Vinson Chiu-Jennie Gai and Singapore’s Terry Hee Yong Kai-Jessica Tan Wei Han.

The top two pairs of each group will qualify for the quarter-finals for all doubles events.

Meanwhile, Aaron and Wooi Yik accepted the results of the draw and said they would do their best at the upcoming Olympics.

“Now that the draw is done, we can see who we are up against and how to prepare... We will focus on our opening game and do our best,” they said in an audio recording shared with journalists yesterday. — Bernama