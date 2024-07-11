KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — A new and trendy Paralympic attire design by the Paralympic Council Malaysia (PCM) has garnered praises online.

This comes after heavy backlash last month when the Olympic Council Malaysia (OCM) unveiled a "fiercer striped pattern" design for the national contingent's official attire at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The new design by PCM, however, was well-received by social media users who lauded the council for the trendy look.

PCM, in a Facebook post, unveiled the outfit worn by Malaysian para-athletes for the upcoming Paris games.

"Meet Muhammad Imaan Aiman from Para Swimming and Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahman from Boccia Sport.

"We are proud of the designs that embody strength, resilience and style."

Social media users were quick to respond with positive and encouraging comments.

"This design worth fans' edition in the market," wrote Abdul Malik Murshid.

Another user said this design was much better as the colour theme represents the Olympics and the Malaysian flag.

Many other users also expressed their well-wishes for the para-athletes taking part in the games.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, while the Paralympic Games will be held from August 28 until September 8.