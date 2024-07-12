KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Here’s gold-worthy news for fans of the recently-unveiled Malaysian Paralympic attire.

After the designs by the Paralympic Council Malaysia (PCM) were released on Facebook yesterday, they quickly garnered praises online.

“This design worth fans' edition in the market,” wrote Abdul Malik Murshid.

Social media users also inundated the comment section, inquiring about the possibility of purchasing the items.

PCM must have heard the fans loud and clear, because the trendy designs are now available as merchandise.

We are pleased to announce the official launch of our brand "Team Paralympic Council Malaysia Paris 2024 Paralympic Games by NervesMalaysiaOfficial Attire For Paralympic Malaysia pic.twitter.com/hRYuIGqMOq — Nerves Malaysia (@NervesMalaysia) July 11, 2024

"You ask, we deliver.

“We are pleased to announce the official launch of our brand Team Paralympic Council Malaysia Paris 2024 Paralympic Games by NervesMalaysia,” said PCM on X (formerly known as X).

“Thank youuuu!” posted online user @Fahi to news of the merchandise.

The clothes come in a variety of sizes from S to XL, with the collar jersey priced at RM89.90. — Picture via X/NervesMalaysia

The clothes come in a variety of sizes from S to XL, with prices ranging from RM79.90 for V-neck jersey to RM89.90 for collar jersey.

The full set, comprising five items, is retailed at RM599.90.

This bit of good news comes after heavy backlash last month when the Olympic Council Malaysia (OCM) unveiled a ‘fiercer striped pattern’ design for the national contingent's official attire at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Team Mongolia uniforms for the 2024 Paris Olympics opening and closing ceremonies by Michel&Amazonka pic.twitter.com/7PAbRIMip1 — Micha (@kuromiumiu) July 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Team Mongolia’s uniforms for the opening and closing of the Olympics have also garnered praise online. They were designed by progressive Mongolian fashion brand Michel & Amazonka for the second consecutive Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, while the Paralympic Games will be held from August 28 until September 8.