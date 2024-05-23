KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — WTC Automotif (WTCA) has officially launched the GAC Aion Y Plus in Malaysia. This electric mini MPV was first previewed by the Malaysian distributor of GAC Aion brand back in January.

GAC Aion Y Plus Malaysia pricing, colourways, warranty

WTCA has officially confirmed that Aion Y Plus is available in two variants for our market. Here’s the pricing for each of them:

• Aion Y Plus Elite: RM119,800

• Aion Y Plus Premium: RM135,800

Customers can obtain the new EV with a total of 35 colour combinations. This is because the Aion Y Plus has 7 colour options alongside 5 different interior colours.

The Aion Y Plus is protected by an 8-year / 160,000km warranty just for the vehicle alone. The EV’s high-voltage battery, drive motor, and electric control are also covered by a separate 8-year / 200,000km warranty.

Deliveries will begin in June starting with the Y Plus Elite while the higher-end Premium version will be delivered to customers starting from July.

GAC Aion Y Plus Malaysia early bird offers

Meanwhile, the first 200 customers will receive a free 7kW home wall box charger and RM1,000 JomCharge charging credits. At the same time, customers can choose between two accessories packs which come in the form of an Outdoor Adventure Lifestyle Set and a “Me-Time” Mobile Theatre set.

GAC Aion Y Plus Malaysia quick specs

Regardless of the variant that you choose, the Aion Y Plus in Malaysia comes standard with a 150kW (201hp) electric motor that also produces 225Nm of torque. WTCA also confirmed that the Malaysian variant has 0-100km/h timing of 8.5 seconds.

Both variants have also been equipped with a 63.2kWh battery pack. In terms of range, GAC Aion claimed that the Aion Y Plus is able to deliver up to 490km of range although this figure is based on a more lenient NEDC standard. Under the WLTP standard, the rated range is much lower at 430km.

Aion Y Plus in Malaysia is also equipped with a 6.6kW onboard AC charger and can support DC charging of up to 80kW. It is also the latest EV in the market that can support EVC’s Autocharge feature which allows Aion Y Plus owners to simply plug and charge their vehicle at selected JomCharge chargers without using any app.

To learn more about the Aion Y Plus, check out our first hands-on experience with the electric mini MPV right here. — SoyaCincau