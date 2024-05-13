KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — All Nippon Airways (ANA) is increasing its flights between Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo, offering more connectivity to Japan. Starting from 1st September 2024, ANA will be operating twice daily flights between Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo, to its Narita and Haneda hubs.

At the moment, ANA operates daily flights (7x weekly) from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport. For flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport, ANA currently operates 5x weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The flight frequency to Haneda will be increased to daily (7x weekly) from 1st September 2024 and they are already available for booking.

ANA is currently having a sale until 21st May 2024 where you can book a trip to Tokyo from RM2,678. When we checked their website, you can secure a return trip from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport in September from as low as RM2,662. In case you didn’t know, Haneda Airport is located much closer to Tokyo City compared to Narita Airport, which could take over an hour to get into the city by train.

For both Narita and Haneda route, ANA is operating its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner which comes in a 3-class configuration. With a total of 246 seats, there are 40 seats in Business, 14 seats in Premium Economy and 192 seats in Economy Class.

Advertisement

The Economy class that comes in 3-3-3 configuration offers generous legroom with a 34″ seat pitch and a 9″ in-flight entertainment screen. If you need more comfort, the Premium Economy seats which offer wider 19.3″ seats with a larger seat pitch of 38″ and a retractable leg rest. Similar to Business Class passengers, Premium Economy passengers on ANA will also enjoy Lounge access.

If you’re flying from KLIA, ANA’s Premium Economy and Business Class passengers can get access to Malaysia Airlines Golden Lounge at the satellite terminal building.

Advertisement

Of course, the best seats offered by ANA are their business class seats which can lie completely flat. There are a total of 40 seats on the 787-9 which are arranged in a staggered 1-2-1 configuration. The seat also gets a larger 18″ screen and more privacy if you sit closer to the window. You can learn more about ANA’s 787-9 here. — SoyaCincau