KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — If you are looking for elegant cultural attire for the new year, Melinda Looi has something exciting in store.

The local fashion designer has unveiled her Cruise 2024 Collection featuring a fusion of artistic craftsmanship and contemporary elegance with vibrant colours and cotton fabrics.

The collection features batik motifs and beaded patches, characterising the essence of cultural fusion and sophistication.

If you are looking for lazy-day attire, pleated A line dresses may be the perfect choice.

There are also the pleated top and bottom combos for those who want a low-effort chic and put-together look.

Pleats are Looi’s signature element in all her collections as they serve as a tribute to her late father.

She reminisces about the days when they used to create hand-pleated sunray pleats, with five individuals working simultaneously on cardboards with fabric in between.

Her father would then place them into a large steamer, ensuring hours of steaming to guarantee the pleats' perfect shape.

Looi also unveiled her Crossworlds Collection featuring beautiful clashing prints and coloured jacquards.

The collection features a series of ethereal dresses married with surreal aura-inspired prints.

There are colourful tops and cropped jackets, adorned with ribbons.

You may also expect beautiful long dresses, designed to celebrate the divine essence of the feminine silhouette.

The Crossworlds Collection features beautiful clashing prints and coloured jacquards. — Picture courtesy of Melinda Looi

In the campaign's visual narrative, the models grace a garden of dragon fruits, a setting that embodies the spirit of anticipation, in homage to the approaching Year of the Dragon, inviting a sense of celebration and auspicious beginnings.

The collection also boasts knitted cheongsams and tops, one-sided toga tops and cheeky miniskirts.

You will also discover the versatility woven into the collection with halter tops featuring convertible mandarin collars, offering a seamless transition from festive to everyday life.

For more details, visit https://melindalooi.com/