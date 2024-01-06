KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Renowned American fashion and lifestyle brand Alo Yoga has opened its first flagship store in Malaysia at The Exchange TRX.

Specialising in luxury activewear, Alo marks its global expansion into Asia with simultaneous store openings in Thailand and Indonesia.

“We are beyond excited to bring Alo to the heart of Kuala Lumpur,” said Melium president and founder, Datuk Seri Farah Khan.

“The core of the brand is about embracing a lifestyle of mindfulness and wellness, blurring the lines between studio and street, and making athleisure the style we work, play and travel in.

“This is in alignment with a growing global community of like-minded individuals, making this the precise time to introduce the first physical and immersive space in KL,” added Farah.

The flagship store features Alo's latest collections for men and women. — Picture courtesy of Melium

The flagship store features Alo’s latest collections for men and women including leggings, sports bras, loungewear and accessories. Customers have the opportunity to explore an inclusive selection of sizes and designs tailored to suit all body types.

Its recent opening was graced by celebrities and social media influencers such as Christinna Kuan, Jestinna Kuan, Shalma Ainaa, Michiyo Ho, Christian Didier, Nia Atasha and Sherry Amin. They were privy to a first look at Alo’s diverse ‘studio to street’ styles.

Actress-TV host Thanuja Ananthan bade a warm welcome to the brand on Instagram, while video creator Athisha Khan found Alo to be the place to shop for looks, whether for the gym or brunch dates. “It’s the perfect balance of luxury and comfort for everyday style,” said Athisha.

Alo is located at level one of The Exchange TRX. For more details, call 03-23821779.