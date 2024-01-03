KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Local social media users were enraged following a video of a woman taking a number two in the middle of a street, near a homestay in Cameron Highlands.

Advertisement

The closed circuit television (CCTV) video which is currently making rounds on social media showed a couple of women, believed to be tourists, walking down the empty street before one of them was seen squatting down and started defecating while the other woman shielded her from behind .

They were then seen leaving the location.

The video which was reuploaded to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has garnered two million views, leaving internet users enraged and disgusted by the unhygienic act.

Advertisement

According to Kosmo, a resident Mohd. Hisham Rahman, commented on Facebook that the act by woman, believed to be from China, had given a bad impression towards Chinese tourists including those who are well behaved.

“Due to the action of one woman, others were labelled the same.

It's impossible that the area doesn’t have a toilet as it is in the vicinity of a homestay there.

Advertisement

“And it’s just absurd if the homestay owner wouldn’t allow the woman to use their toilets, seeing that she’s in dire need of it,” he said.