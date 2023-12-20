PARIS, Dec 20 — What will you be wearing on New Year’s Eve? It may seem like a trivial question, but it’s one that’s attracting growing interest on social networks and search engines alike.

And this New Year’s Eve looks set to be filled with glitter, sequins and other sparkling details, as well as red, tipped to be the star colour of 2024.

While some see in the New Year with fancy dress parties, others opt for meals, parties and more classic celebrations that nonetheless require a minimum of organisation when it comes to selecting an outfit. Some will be able to think outside the box this year, thanks to the craze for pajamas.

These are probably more appropriate for Christmas Eve, but hey, why not? For everyone else, there’ll be more conventional outfits, nevertheless in keeping with current trends and holiday must-haves.

These are highlighted in the latest Boohoo report, which analysed Google data to identify the hottest looks for ringing in the New Year in the most stylish way.

Sequins in the spotlight

Sequins and glitter are by no means eco-friendly, but they won’t be shunned for the festive season — quite the opposite. In fact, they’ll take centre stage in this year’s festivities, covering evening gowns head to toe.

According to the report, global searches for sequin dresses have risen by 32 per cent on Google over the past 90 days.

The brand’s experts also recommend matching this kind of dress with simple, classic accessories, to keep all eyes focused on this shimmering holiday must-have.

But sequins won’t be the only stars of the evening, as they will be joined by the colour red — seen everywhere in recent weeks.

There are even whispers that it could be the colour of the year 2024 — not according to Pantone, which has designated Peach Fuzz as the colour of the year — but according to the runways of New York, London, Milan and Paris, at the spring-summer 2024 fashion shows.

On the accessories side, this could translate into a profusion of red cross-body bags, global searches for which have risen by 81 per cent in the last 90 days. But you might also want to incorporate this hue into your beauty routine to embrace another year-end trend.

Red makeup is all the rage on social networks. For example, cherry makeup and red wine makeup, two of the hottest trends of the moment, have already scored over 60 million and nearly 15 million views, respectively, on TikTok.

These strong inspirations could be just the thing for New Year’s Eve, since global searches for cherry red lipstick have jumped by 226 per cent in the last 90 days.

No matter what outfit you choose — depending on your tastes and desires, not to mention your comfort — it’s wise to look into the subject well in advance so as not to find yourself unprepared on the big day.

“New Year’s Eve is an event everyone looks forward to, so it’s important to plan your look to feel as confident and stylish as possible on the night,” a Boohoo spokesperson said in a statement. — ETX Studio