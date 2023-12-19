KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Shopee Malaysia premiered its first docufilm Shopee Rai Lokal at the Shopee Super Awards 2023, held recently at Majestic Hotel, KL

Produced in collaboration with award-winning Indie filmmaker Khairil M Bahar, it follows the stories of three homegrown sellers and the challenges they overcame to achieve success in e-commerce.

The pure, unbranded documentary came about after the launch of Shopee handbook Shopee Rai Lokal: Unveiling Malaysian Gems for Merdeka Day, which featured top sellers of various categories from every state.

From there, Edward Wong of HomeDecoStore, Mohd Zaid Othman of Lampu Cherita and Felicia Tan of Mamami Shoppe were approached and agreed to star in the short docufilm, which gives the public a chance to know who they’re buying from online.

“This film is a love letter to Malaysian entrepreneurs,” said Shopee head of marketing Kenneth Soh.

“We want to remind Malaysians buying local that behind the online storefronts, there are many people and communities that our sellers support. This documentary is testament to their intelligence, resilience and values.”

Asmanissa and Wong have helped each other grow to become a business force to be reckoned with. — Picture courtesy of Shopee Malaysia

Edward Wong of HomeDecoStore

Licensed pilot and accomplished pianist Edward Wong discovered his entrepreneurial calling on Shopee after being forced to stop a flight instructor programme midway in the Philippines due to the pandemic.

Encouraged by his father Wong Siew Choong, he started by selling home products, rugs and camping gear before collaborating with his e-commerce assistant, Asmanissa Kamaruzaman who came up with the hugely popular mini sejadah (prayer mat).

Their customer engagement on Shopee Live transcends cultural barriers, allowing them to integrate customer preferences into their 27 sejadah designs.

Since selling it May, the mini prayer mat has become HomeDecoStore’s best-selling item with up to a 1000 sold in a week and bulk purchases of up to 500, usually ordered for special occasions like tahlil (prayers cum feast).

“When customers ask if that’s a Chinese guy selling sejadah on our livestream sessions, I grin and say: Yes, he is!” said Asmanissa, adding she’s grateful to work with Wong who’s innovative and a visionary.

“I want to highlight the fact that young fresh grads go above and beyond to stake our long-term careers on the power of online marketing,” said Wong.

“Yet we are very much an unappreciated category of sellers compared to more well-known multinationals.”

When Zaid (right) and Hakimi bicker about their business, their mum intervenes as mediator. — Picture courtesy of Shopee Malaysia

Mohd Zaid Othman of Lampu Cherita

Before entrepreneur Mohd Zaid Othman hit the jackpot with his scented candles, he struggled for nine years selling a wide range of items such as traditional snacks and pre-packed fresh fish and reselling Ikea products.

A perfume lover all his life, Zaid founded Lampu Cherita, a brand of custom scented candles after observing that while Malaysians spent thousands of ringgit on scented goods, there was no real affordable option in the market.

With the help and support of his brother Mohamad Hakimi and mother Zaharah Aluwi, he meticulously hand-poured and custom-created 50 to 100 candles daily from his home-based operations in Hulu Langat.

Trying to keep up with never-ending orders was difficult but the biggest challenge was a big flood that submerged their house for three days.

After the water receded, Zaid and Hakimi returned to find everything destroyed, including RM100,00 worth of damaged materials, equipment and stock.

“My brother asked if we should just call it quits,” said Hakimi.

“But I told him: ‘Abang, you’re not dead. This is just a test for you.”

It was a test they passed with flying colours as after they cleaned their house with the help of their customers and even complete strangers, they persevered and started all over again.

Before long, their business was back in full swing with orders from Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia.

Being a part of Shopee Rai Lokal is an honour for them and they hope to expand outside the region in five years’ time.

Their advice for budding entrepreneurs?

“I wasn’t always at the top,” said Zaid. "I was also at the bottom, but there’s nothing wrong with wanting to try.

“I started from zero, even if you feel like a zero, that’s not an excuse, you can go further, all the mistakes you make, learn from it.”

Tan, who ventured into organic and health foods 18 years ago, now runs her company with son and daughter. — Picture courtesy of Shopee Malaysia

Felicia Tan of Mamami Shoppe

Born to a family business that her dad started in the 1950s, Felicia Tan didn’t take an active role until 2005, when she expanded its product range to include health and organic foods.

“My dad never involved me in the family business but when I started doing it, I realised I enjoyed it, which I probably got from him,” said Tan, who first ventured into health foods in honour of her mother who suffered from stomach ulcers.

What started out as a one-person home-based business steadily grew into a company of 30 employees, six warehouses and products sold in 3000 outlets across Malaysia, including Sabah and Sarawak. Bestsellers are Mamami green tea and oats.

Today, as the general manager, she is helped by son Eugene Lo, who does product design and online marketing and daughter Adriana Lo, who’s in charge of public relations.

“Out of nowhere Shopee says they want to interview us for a short film they’re making,” said Eugene, who remembers growing up in a home filled with so many boxes, it was hard to walk.

“It’s still a bit surreal, seeing myself in the film but it’s cool too.”

He added that he wants to change the commonly-held perception of organic and healthy food being expensive and only for the rich.

“But it can be cheap if you know how to buy and prep the food. We want to provide healthy food to the masses, so that everyone has a healthy alternative.”

Currently, Tan, along with business partner and friend Patricia Marin, who she met on a trade mission to Mexico, is planning to expand their business to Latin America and the Middle East.

“Every challenge that comes to me, every difficulty given to me, when I overcome it, it automatically becomes an opportunity,” said Tan, who credits her success to hard work and support from a loving family.