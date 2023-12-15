KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Shopee Super Awards 2023 returned bigger and better this year, to honour the brightest stars of Malaysia’s booming e-commerce landscape.

Celebrities and the who’s who of the e-commerce business community gathered in style for the second instalment of the prestigious awards held at the Majestic Hotel KL last night.

Hosted by Naz Rahman and Julie Woon, the black-tie event shone a spotlight on brands and sellers, of old school and new, that took live streaming and affiliate marketing by storm and brought their businesses to new heights.

Girl group Dolla and singing sensation Vanessa Reynauld rocked the house as 100 awards were given to brands, homegrown sellers and outstanding talents that achieved exceptional growth in Shopee’s marketplace.

Girl group Dolla performing at Shopee Super Awards 2023. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

“A shout out to our outperforming live stream sellers, you drove ten times increase in sales and 16 times increase in orders compared to last year,” said Shopee Malaysia’s head of marketing Kenneth Soh, in his speech.

“You have created opportunities for homegrown talents as we saw affiliate-driven orders increase by 420 per cent, with the inclusion of more than 20,000 new affiliates in our ecosystem this year.”

He added Malaysians engaged with local influencer hosts 3.5 billion times on Shopee Live this year.

“We have outstanding influencers here tonight who drove exceptional traffic growth (10 per cent or more) with each campaign all year, lending credibility to local sellers and brands with quality content that resonates with Malaysians.”

A 28-day voting period on the Shopee app in November allowed members of the public to vote for 25 award winners, whereas 75 non-voting awards were determined by platform data results across industry categories.

One of two brands that won the Super Strategic Partner Award was Sasbadi Holdings Berhad, a publisher of educational materials.

Law King Hui of Sasbadi (left) and Khaled Hassan and Husman Setta of Phinix Store. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

“We feel happy and honoured to be recognised because Sasbadi is an old brand, it’s 38-years-old,” said group managing director and co-founder Law King Hui.

While its products have been available on Shopee for a long time, it was its resellers who previously won awards.

“But this year, we collaborated with Shopee and stepped up our efforts in getting more students to know the Shopee brand, which is why we won our first award tonight.”

The dynamic duo of Phinix Store, Khaled Hassan and Husman Setta, won the Super Essentials Livestream Seller award.

“This is so unexpected because we only started going livestream in mid-July,” said Husman. “Not even a year in but the response has been overwhelming.”

Thanking their thousands of fans and supporters, Khaled added that their own brand of chocolate was in the pipeline for next year.

Secret to success? “Our customers are our friends,” said Husman. “We discuss the latest trends, share the latest gossip, just like you would with your friends.”