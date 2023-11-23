KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — From now till November 29, French luxury brand Dior has staged a ‘takeover’ of Sentul Pavilion.

Advertisement

Dior’s Cruise 2024 collection — comprising ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories and handbags — is being showcased at the venue, which is nestled in a private park.

Inspired by Mexico and iconic artist Frida Kahlo, the Cruise collection pays homage to the city’s heritage and artistry by collaborating with local craftspeople.

A butterfly motif in multiple hues and shapes is evident, through the ‘Butterfly Around the World’ print by Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Advertisement

A refined culinary experience is offered at Dior Cafe, created by Chef Raymond Tham. — Picture courtesy of Dior

The glasshouse of Sentul Pavilion provides natural greenery as backdrop, where guests can appreciate and shop the collection before adjourning to Dior Cafe.

Making its comeback, Dior Cafe offers a refined culinary experience created by Chef Raymond Tham. A key collaborator with Dior Malaysia, Tham has curated an exclusive Mexican-inspired menu.

Malaysian celebrities, social media influencers and media members were invited to preview the presentation on Tuesday (November 21).

Advertisement

“The entire set-up was so magical from the moment you walk in,” said entrepreneur and style icon Marion Caunter.

“You forget you’re in KL and immediately transported somewhere else. The food was also delicious and beautifully presented,” she told Malay Mail.

Actress-producer Tong Bing Yu agreed, saying she found the presentation beautiful.

“A place that sparks emotion,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Dior’s Cruise 2024 presentation and cafe at Sentul Pavilion runs till November 29. For appointments, visit here.