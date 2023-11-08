KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Gear up for a shopping spree as Shopee’s largest annual shopping galore, the 11.11 Big Sale, returns this week.

This time around, Shopee Live customers stand to win a grand prize of up to RM1 million by joining the Kotak Duit Misteri game show on the livestream platform.

To participate, Shopee Live users have to claim their unique code from the contest’s home page and complete one livestream checkout to get selected as a player.

And don’t forget to shop as you play.

Advertisement

The more you buy, the higher are your chances to win!

The Kotak Duit Misteri game show will run at 8pm on Nov 9 and at 10pm on November 10 and November 11.

Besides that, Shopee Live customers can also claim all-day 90 per cent vouchers throughout November 11.

Advertisement

Users can also cash in on the RM11 Knockout deals for selected merchandise platform-wide at 11am and 8pm on that day.

Further sweetening the deal, Shopee will be offering free shipping vouchers with no minimum spend at 12am everyday for users until November 11.

Shopee will be offering free shipping vouchers with no minimum spend at 12am everyday for users until November 11.— Image courtesy of Shopee Malaysia

Shopee Mall, which hosts over 5,000 renowned brands, will also roll out daily deals and discounts from top names like 70mai, Dessini, Skechers, SKINTIFIC, Vinda and more, especially on Shopee Live.

Shop worry-free at Shopee Mall with 100 per cent authentic brands, enjoy a 15-day return policy, and benefit from an impressive 8X Money Back Guarantee.

Those with Shopee Mall brand memberships will enjoy better perks, such as priority access to latest products and members-only discounts and promotions, among others, from major brands like Clef Skincare, Headsprofessionalparis, Johnson & Johnson, Lumi, Ogawa, and more.

Set your reminders and prepare to shop at the Shopee 11.11 Big Sale by clicking here.