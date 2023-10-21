KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Where there's smoke, there's fire. That saying applies to Smoking Hot, a new fragrance from Kilian Paris.

Described as a caramelised delight, Kilian Paris is for men with intoxicating confidence and women who love to dip into what some consider a man’s olfactive wardrobe.

It features Kentucky Tobacco absolute, a rare ingredient in modern perfumery, infused with apple-flavored shisha tobacco and Bourbon Vanilla.

To launch the scent in Kuala Lumpur, an intimate party was held at Blue in EQ Hotel, attended by local actors and social media influencers.

Popular actor Awal Ashaari embraced the scent, saying it “redefines what a smokey scent is today, going almost where it's too hot to handle”.

Fellow actor Azrel Ismail agreed. “Everyone said I could be anything, so I became hot,” said Azrel.

“We invited mainly male personalities to the party as the fragrance is targeted at discerning men,” said premier beauty retailer Kens Apothecary founder Ken Lim.

According to Lim, uninhibited modernity drives the inspiration behind Smoking Hot. “There is not one way of being hot. Maybe you are good, maybe you are bad. Maybe you are better when you are bad.”

Kilian Paris was founded 15 years ago by Kilian Hennessy. It now has over 34 unisex fragrances, all inspired by Hennessy’s olfactive memories and his passion for nightlife, extravagance and elegance.

For Smoking Hot, the scent evokes European clubs and Eastern hookah lounges. — Picture courtesy of Kens Apothecary

For Smoking Hot, Hennessy worked with renowned perfumer Mathieu Nardin, taking the scent to a space that evokes European clubs and Eastern hookah lounges.

Its opening note sees apple hookah flavour with warm Cinnamon Bark essence. Blended with oakmoss, its Tobacco absolute leads into Bourbon Vanilla, resulting in powerful sensuality.

Kilian Paris' Smoking Hot is available at selected Kens Apothecary stores. For more details, visit here.