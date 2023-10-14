KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — It appears that Smart #1 official Malaysian launch is just around the corner. The first batch of Smart #1 has finally arrived on our shores in multiple variants and colour options.

So far, we’ve seen everything about the Smart #1 from the base “Pro” variant to the range-topping Brabus versions. The remaining pieces of the puzzle are the official pricing and local availability.

Last month, Smart Malaysia provided an indicative pricing of between RM200,000 and RM250,000 for the EV lineup.

To recap, both the Smart #1 Premium and Brabus come with a 66kWh battery which provides a WLTP-rated range of 440km and 400km respectively.

Meanwhile, the base Smart #1 Pro gets a smaller 49kWh that can do up to 315km on a single charge based on the WLTP cycle.

In terms of performance, the Smart #1 Pro and Premium get a single rear motor that pushes 200kW (268hp) and 343Nm or torque.

The Smart #1 Brabus, being the performance-oriented option, gets twin motors that deliver 315kW (422hp) and 543Nm of torque.

Interested buyers can already book their Smart #1 by placing a refundable RM1,000 fee via the Hello Smart app. As announced earlier, Smart Malaysia has an Early Bird programme where the first 501 customers can get free charging credits of RM1,001.

If you want to check out the Smart #1 and take it for a spin, Smart Malaysia is currently having an Urban Drive event at Menara Affin, TRX. It’s happening until tomorrow 14th October 2023 between 9am to 6pm.

To learn more about the Smart #1, you can check out our first impressions of the Premium variant for both the exterior and interior. — SoyaCincau