KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — School memories and friends are often the most cherished childhood reminiscences to revisit.

That seems to be the case for the former schoolmates from La Salle school in Klang.

Despite having left the school for decades, some of them are still active in ensuring the school is being looked after while keeping the bond between former students and teachers strong.

In fact, the old-timers have a club called the Old Lasallians Association Klang (Olak) to organise activities and raise funds for the school’s maintenance and upgrading work.

Olak president Ho King Min said the association bring together former students from different batches to lend a helping hand to the school.

“I’m from the 1972 batch, but I’m still actively involved with the school.”

The 68-year-old banker said he volunteered his service for the betterment of the school and the students.

“I have a special bond with the school and that’s why I keep going back there.”

The association general committee member Charanjit Singh said he finds it a duty to contribute back to the school as his success today is rooted back there.

“A lot of us came out to do our own business and become very successful.

“We owe it to the school and the teachers.”

The 53-year-old mechanical engineer said he still stays in touch with the teachers and often invites them to their programmes and annual dinners to meet the old boys and reconnect.

Old Lasallians Association Klang will be hosting its 31st reunion dinner next month to bring together old schoolmates and teachers for a fundraising dinner. — Picture courtesy of Old Lasallians Association Klang

Next month, the association will host its 31st annual dinner on October 7 at the Wyndham Hotel in Klang to bring the old boys and the teachers together.

Charanjit, who is also the organising chairman for the dinner, said they are expecting 400 pax and hoped to see some of the old-timers.

“Olak has always acted as a bridge between the school’s past and present students and teachers.

“The dinner provides a fantastic opportunity for our alumni to reconnect, reminisce and strengthen the bond that ties us all together.”

Tickets for the dinner are priced at RM150 and the funds collected will be used for the school programmes and upgrading work.

The association recently ran a programme to equip most of the classrooms with 65-inch TV screenings to facilitate electronic learning for the students.