Three teenagers had been arrested for selling perfume that uses urine as a stabilising agent. — Picture via Facebook/ Sefton Police

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Merseyside police arrested three teenagers after they were found with fake perfume filled with urine at a train station.

The arrests were made following complaints that they were using “aggressive sales tactics” to peddle cheap perfume in Southport town centre, Liverpool Echo reported.

Police said the suspects forced shoppers on Chapel Street to take cash out to buy the low-priced perfumes.

A photo shared by Sefton police on its social media page showed the haul of perfume, which included fake bottles of Chanel No 5, Boss by Hugo Boss and Daisy by Marc Jacobs.

A police spokesman said the teenagers arrested were aged 14, 15 and 17.

“When tested, the perfumes were confirmed to be fake. Among the agents contained in the mixture, urine had been used as a stabilising agent. The three teenagers were released under investigation.”

“If something seems too good to be true, it probably is,” the portal quoted police as saying.