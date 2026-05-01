KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Malaysia’s capital is set to transform into a month-long cultural playground this May with more than 80 events taking over the city centre.

The KL Festival 2026 returns for its second edition, running from May 6 to May 31, spotlighting creativity, culture and community through heritage-led urban spaces.

The festival features over 700 hours of programming across 25 venues, bringing together artists, performers, cultural groups and communities from Malaysia and abroad.

From immersive walks to dance marathons and riverside clean-ups, the city offers something for both art lovers and casual explorers.

Most programmes are free, although some require advance registration.

1. I Can’t See Myself In This Landscape (immersive audio walk)

Date: May 6–31

Location: Perdana Botanical Garden

Ticket: Free but requires online booking

This immersive audio walk by Faiq Syazwan Kuhiri takes participants on a 60-minute journey through the layered history of Kuala Lumpur.

Blending sound, storytelling and movement, the experience guides solo walkers from Perdana Botanical Garden through Jalan Parlimen to Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad.

The route continues to Dataran Merdeka before ending at the Klang–Gombak river confluence, tracing the origins of the city.

Participants are invited to reflect on both the city’s past and their own present experience as they move through the urban landscape.

The project also features sound design by Shariman Shuhaime and visual design by Bryan Chang, with production by Mark Teh and Danish Zaini.

More information and ticket booking on I Can’t See Myself In This Landscape is available here.

2. Jogeton (non-stop joget dance marathon)

Date: May 9, 5pm to 11.30pm

Location: Dataran Merdeka

Ticket: Free but requires online booking

Jogeton is a high-energy dance competition centred on the traditional Malaysian joget, turning Dataran Merdeka into a 90-minute endurance stage.

Two hundred participants will compete in a continuous dance challenge to be the last dancer standing.

Judges will evaluate finalists in the last 15 minutes and award cash prizes of RM3,000, RM2,000 and RM1,000, along with consolation prizes.

The event mixes traditional rhythms with contemporary Malaysian pop music for a modern twist on heritage dance.

Organisers advise spectators to bring umbrellas, raincoats or sun protection as the event will be held outdoors.

More information on Jogeton’s ticketing as well as rules and regulations is available here.

Feeling boxed in by the concrete jungle? Take part in the mostly-free KL Festival 2026 from May 6 to May 31 to expand your world view. — Pictures from klfestival.com.my

3. Klang River Feels: The Everyday Moment (walkabout programme)

Date: May 10 and May 17, from 9am

Location: Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad

Ticket: RM30

This guided walk explores the history of the Klang River and its role in shaping Kuala Lumpur’s development over time.

The programme traces how the river evolved from a key economic and transport route to an overlooked and polluted urban waterway.

Using urban theory inspired by Kevin Lynch’s The Image of a City, participants will explore how the city connects to its river systems.

The walk also highlights tributaries including the Gombak, Batu and Keroh rivers that feed into the Klang River.

The programme is organised by Klang River Festival, an NGO focused on revitalising river culture and public awareness.

For more information on Klang River Feels: The Everyday Moment and ticketing info, click here.

4. Warung Terang (laneway projection activations)

Date: May 8–10 and May 15–17, 8pm to 11.30pm

Locations:

Zone 1: River of Life

Zone 2: Muzium Telekom–High Street Studios

Zone 3: Pucks–Jalan Sang Guna–Else

Ticket: Free

Warung Terang transforms downtown Kuala Lumpur’s laneways into large-scale projection art installations combining light, storytelling and digital visuals.

Created by local collective Filamen, the project activates public spaces as open-air galleries for experimental digital art.

This year’s theme, “Pasar” (Market), explores markets as cultural exchange points rooted in South-east Asian urban life.

The project also includes workshops, artist exchanges and public programmes featuring regional and local creatives.

The installations aim to reimagine historic city spaces as evolving platforms for storytelling and innovation.

5. Planet KL: Kebun-Kebun Sungai Klang – gotong royong

Date: May 9 and May 23, 9am to 12pm

Location: KRF03–Microforest @ Kebun-Kebun Sungai Klang

Ticket: Free

This community programme brings residents together for gardening and river clean-up activities along the Klang River.

Organised by Klang River Festival and Kebun-Kebun Bangsar, it promotes environmental care and community bonding through hands-on participation.

The Klang River, once central to Kuala Lumpur’s growth, is the focus of ongoing restoration and awareness efforts.

Sessions are held every two weeks and are open to all, with gardening tools provided for beginners.

Activities are weather-dependent and may be cancelled in the event of rain.

For more information on the festival, click here.