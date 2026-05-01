KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced the Progressive Acceleration for Capability and Employment (PACE) Economic Resilience Package, valued at more than RM710 million, as part of efforts to strengthen human capital development and ensure the stability of the national labour market.

The Prime Minister said PACE forms part of the country’s economic resilience strategy.

“It comprises four main initiatives and will be implemented through the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma),” he said in his speech at the national-level 2026 Workers’ Day celebration at Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil here.

He also announced that the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017 will be amended to expand protection under the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) to Malaysians working abroad, beginning with cross-border workers between Malaysia and Singapore.

The initiative is expected to benefit more than 480,000 people who commute across the Johor Causeway for work.

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