Hakken is seen with adoring fans at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. — Picture from Facebook/Pavilion KL

KUCHING, Aug 5 — Miri’s international cosplay superstar Hakken drew thousands of fans to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur recently during the Tokyo Street 11th anniversary celebration.

The Sarawakian is known to portray famous anime characters such as Gajo Satoru (Jujitsu Kaizen), Draken (Tokyo Revengers), and Genos (One Punch Man).

During the fan meet, Hakken was reported to have had at least 10 bodyguards.

The 24-year-old, also known as Hakken Ryou, has over 3.6 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on Facebook.

Hakken is currently signed with Philippine eSports and entertainment brand Tier One Entertainment as a cosplayer and model.

Hakken’s journey of cosplaying began in 2010. — Borneo Post