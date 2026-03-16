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Most Read
Malaysia
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Anwar announces extra public holiday for Hari Raya — either March 20 or 23 depending on moon sighting
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Asean NCAP withdraws Proton X90’s five‑star rating after Advanced Driver Assistance Systems removed from 2026 facelift
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Goodbye Rule of 78 and flat interest rates: Reformed Hire Purchase Act to kick in on June 1
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World
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Trump seeks global backing to secure vital Gulf oil route as Middle East war widens
Eat-drink
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Torino Toriko is the newest pop-up at Lot 10, serving ‘shoyu’ and ‘miso’ chicken broth ramen
Singapore
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Malaysian scammers shift to cash and gold pickups in Singapore as online curbs bite
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