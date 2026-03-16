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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives to officiate the 2026 National Consumers Day celebration at Suria Sabah in Kota Kinabalu on March 15, 2026. Also present is Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

Anwar announces extra public holiday for Hari Raya — either March 20 or 23 depending on moon sighting

Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference after the tabling of Budget 2020 at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur on October 11, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
Malaysia  / 13 h ago

Guan Eng: Malaysia set for RM1.6b windfall from 2019 samurai bond

A still from a dashcam video shows three Jaecoo service technicians sitting in a customer’s vehicle at the Icon Jco Puchong service centre.
Malaysia  / 11 h ago

‘Go and die’: Jaecoo dealer suspends staff after dashcam catches techs swearing, vaping in customer’s car

The New Car Assessment Programme for South-east Asian Countries (Asean NCAP) has revoked the Proton X90’s five-star safety rating following the launch of its 2026 facelift after finding key Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (Adas) removed from the updated model. — SoyaCincau pic
Money  / 10 h ago

Asean NCAP withdraws Proton X90’s five‑star rating after Advanced Driver Assistance Systems removed from 2026 facelift

The Proton Saga's prices are displayed during the launch of the All-New Saga at Mitec in Kuala Lumpur on November 27, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Goodbye Rule of 78 and flat interest rates: Reformed Hire Purchase Act to kick in on June 1

Over several decades, Maybank has acquired and received artworks by Malaysian artists, many of these works have inhabited its buildings and workspaces, often encountered in passing. — Picture by Choo Choy May
Life  / 17 h ago

After decades behind office doors, Maybank’s art collection finally meets the public

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers a speech at a breaking-of-fast event at Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Kota Kinabalu, March 15, 2026. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 3 h ago

No appeal, no negotiations, ‘period’: Anwar reaffirms Putrajaya’s commitment to Sabah’s 40pc revenue entitlement

Zamri Vinoth speaks at the PAS Muktamar in Gambang, Pahang on June 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Preacher Zamri Vinoth, activist Tamim Dahri traced to southern Thailand after fleeing Malaysia

A photograph shows damaged buildings at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the Haret Hreik neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs, on March 14, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 17 h ago

Khamenei gone, crisis unleashed: How Iran’s war is shaking the world economy

Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani speaks during the Kongres Ekonomi Bumiputera 2024 in Putrajaya on February 29, 2024. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
Malaysia  / 8 h ago

Johari: US-Malaysia ART now void after Supreme Court ruling against Trump tariffs

A student attends an online class from home during the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Petaling Jaya on January 26, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana
Malaysia  / 14 h ago

MOE to review WFH, home-based learning policies amid global oil crisis

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad clarified that the form ‘Lampiran A’ is only for emergencies and does not mean payment is waived, amid claims that foreign patients were dodging fees at Hospital Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

HKL under spotlight: Health Ministry investigates claims foreign patients skipped deposits

Director of the Kelantan ICU JPM Wan Nur Ibtisam Wan Ismail (front, second from right) and Kesedar GM Wan Muhd Rahimi Wan Salleh look at the rickety wooden suspension bridge from atop the new steel bridge over Sungai Chatel Damai in Lata Rek, Kelantan on March 15, 2026. —Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

New steel bridge in Kelantan ends 30-year connectivity struggle for locals

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (left) speaks at the ‘Jualan Rahmah Kasih Sayang’ event in Johor Bahru on March 15, 2026. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

Economy minister: Malaysia must shift to solar and hydropower as Gulf war hits petrol supply

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2026. — AFP pic
World  / 14 h ago

Trump seeks global backing to secure vital Gulf oil route as Middle East war widens

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