Malaysian family applauded online for cheeky Raya MV cover of ‘Suara Lebaran Kita’ by Hael Husaini and Dolla (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 ― A Malaysian family in Johor has been applauded online for their music video cover of Suara Lebaran Kita by singer Hael Husaini and local girl’s group Dolla.

The two minute and 30 seconds video, which was initially posted on TikTok, and YouTube, has been circulating across social media since Monday.

The video features a local Malay family in their traditional garments.

They are seen dancing and celebrating Hari Raya in their home.

Local social media users were awed by the supportiveness of the family as all members including the parents can be seen giving their best in the video.

Speaking to portal MStar, the brainchild of the whole MV cover, Muhammad Nur Azammudin Tumiran, said that his family has been doing Raya videos every year and revealed that this year’s MV wasn’t properly planned as their previous ones.

“All our past videos were properly planned before this. Every scene and dances are choreographed based on the beat however this year we only did a normal recording without any detailed planning.

“Plus, the idea came on the spot and the sequences were acted out after listening to the Suara Lebaran Kita song on repeat,” Azammudin said.

Azammudin, who is a freelance dancer, added that their Raya MV cover involves all their family members including his 48-year-old mother and his 53-year-old father along with some of his close relatives.

“I’m the only freelance dancer in the family. So, I’m truly grateful that all of them are so sporting and very supportive of all the Raya videos we’ve made every year.

“As for this year, they were the ones who requested for a Raya video and they kept asking me when I am coming back to Johor to do the Raya video,” he said.

Sporting giler. Family sapa ni??? Love yaaa pic.twitter.com/1kyogrHFQ4 — Jintan Manis (@hanafy_mj) May 3, 2022

Azammudin added that the choreography in the Raya MV cover was taken from TikTok and he and his family didn’t expect it to blow up.=

“We never expected the MV cover to blow up on all social media platforms and there are those who even commented that the MV cover is getting more hype than the original MV.

“However, the video that I’ve made is far-reaching compared to the original MV. Maybe because of the Raya concept it had which fits perfectly with the ‘sudden’ Raya situation we’re experiencing now,” he said.

According to Azammudin, the MV cover was shot within three hours using his mobile phone and the editing was done via an editing application on his phone.

It took him another two hours to complete the editing process.

On Azammudin’s TikTok, the MV cover has been viewed over 300,000 with Hael Husaini himself being one of the viewers who even left a comment describing the whole MV cover as ‘awesome’.

On Twitter, the video was reshared by user Jintan Manis and has amassed over 400,000 views.