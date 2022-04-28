UK bus driver praised after helping woman and her three children flee abusive ex-boyfriend

Caswell was praised after bringing the woman and her children safely across the other side of Swindon town. — Picture via Facebook/Swindon'sBusCompany

PETALING JAYA, April 28 — A bus driver in Swindon in the United Kingdom was praised by his employers after saving a woman and her children who were fleeing from an abusive man.

BBC reported that Kyle Caswell, 18, was awarded a certificate by the Swindon Bus Company after he ensured the safety of the woman and her children by bringing them across the other side of town.

“I was just about to finish my duty when I saw her coming over with her children and decided to wait for them.

“But when she got in, she told me that she was actually trying to get away from her ex-boyfriend who was quite violent and was visibly upset.

“We carried on the route but I was already reaching the end of the journey, and was going back to the bus depot.”

Caswell then called his supervisor and explained the whole situation and received permission to go off-route and dropped them at a relative’s home at the other side of Swindon.

He said that his supervisor was supportive and told him to make sure that the woman and her children were safe.

“She (the woman) was very surprised but extremely thankful, she just kept saying thank you so much.

“I was really glad to help her and I would do the same to anyone on my bus, as long as I can make sure they’re safe, that’s my job done,” he said.

The Swindon Bus Company operations manager Paul Coyne said that he was proud of Caswell for acting with maturity and humility.

“Kyle is the epitome of that and he is very worthy of the praise he has received,” he said.