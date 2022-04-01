KL International Numismatic Fair features Malaya’s earliest currencies, rare overseas banknotes and forums by experts

Some of the limited edition test banknotes that will be issued by the Trigometric Auction in conjunction with the Year of the Tiger. — Picture by Eden Yap

PETALING JAYA, April 1 — Enjoy collecting, trading old bank notes or have a keen eye on Malaya’s earliest currencies?

Then head to the 8th Kuala Lumpur International Numismatic Fair held from today till this weekend at Hilton Kuala Lumpur.

Boasting a weekend filled with learning through various seminars and prolific speakers, Malaysia’s premier auction house Trigometric Auctions director

Hann Boom told Malay Mail that 2,000 guests are expected to visit the seminar throughout this weekend.

“This year is special because its Trigometric Auctions 20th anniversary and we will be seeing about 60 local traders displaying their local banknote collection and currencies from all over the world.

“Not just that, we also have a Numismatic gallery featuring history of the country’s banknotes and currency that dates back to the World War Two period where the country was under British rule.

“Keen history enthusiasts who are hungry to learn about ancient currencies can do so by learning about the preserved Chinese banknotes from the Ming Dynasty in the gallery.”

Hann added that some of the seminars that the public should keep an eye out also include talks on ‘World War 2 Currency’ by a collector and a talk on ‘The Revelation of NFT’.

“Some of the sessions are also performed by speakers of the Malaysian Numismatic Society who are experienced in the field of research, banknotes and documentation of coins.

“It would be a good session for anyone to learn the intricacies of coin and banknote collecting and get into it as a side hustle as well.

“This is because each bank note has its own serial number and can act as a physical NFT (Non-Fungible Token) as it has its own value and no two currencies are the same,” he said.

Hann added that special limited test banknotes will also be issued in conjunction with Trigometric Auctions 20th anniversary and the Year of the Tiger.

Test banknotes do not have identifiable denomination or have a fictitious currency and are used by independent printers.

Anyone interested in joining the Numismatic fair can head to Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s Grand Ballroom from today till April 3 from 10am till 6pm.