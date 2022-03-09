JK Rowling accused of transphobia after saying Scotland’s Gender Reform Bill will harm ‘the most vulnerable women in society’

JK Rowling has been receiving hate comments from Twitter after criticising Scotland’s Gender Reform Bill that allows trans people to easily change their gender. — Picture via Facebook/J.K.Rowling

PETALING JAYA, March 9 — British author JK Rowling is once again embroiled in controversy after her latest anti-transgender tweets on Scotland’s Gender Reform Bill.

Rowling has come under fire for her tweet that the bill will harm ‘the most vulnerable women in society’ such as those seeking help after male violence and incarcerated women.

She appeared to be clashing with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over the matter.

Multiple women’s groups have presented well-sourced evidence to @NicolaSturgeon’s government about the likely negative consequences of this legislation for women and girls, especially the most vulnerable. All has been ignored. If the legislation is passed 1/2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 7, 2022

Variety reported that the bill aims to simplify the means by which a trans person can legally change their gender through obtaining a gender recognition certificate.

“Based on the new proposed legislation, applicants would be required to live in their gender for at least three months before applying for a certificate, which would then be issued after another three-month ‘reflection period.’

“They would have to swear they intend to live as their gender for life, as any false claim would be a criminal offence carrying a prison sentence of up to two years.

“The reform bill no longer mandates medical evidence of gender dysphoria and lowers the age requirement to 16.”

Many Twitter users were angered by her insensitive tweets and slammed the author for her insensitive comments especially on International Women’s Day.

“If you’re female and identify as non-binary, you’re doing nothing to #BreakTheBias but are actual facts reinforcing the strict norms of what female can be.

“By claiming an alternative identity yourself, you impose a restricted identity on women who reject the gender lie,” wrote Sonya Douglas.

“JK Rowling is taking no prisoners today.

“We are all so sick and tired of being swatted away like annoying flies just for being who we are. And our female representatives are pathetic at best and venal at worst,” wrote Frances Barber.

“Trans women are not trying to stop people using the word “woman.” They’re simply arguing that they should be included in that definition.

“Your ongoing crusade against this basic acceptance is cruel. I can’t believe you’re behaving like Voldemort,” wrote another angry Twitter user.

This is not the first time the British author has been accused of transphobia — in 2020 she disagreed with the term ‘people who menstruate’.

This term is used by many to include trans men (who have not undergone full transition) in conversations about menstrual or gynaecological health.

Last year, she was also slammed by transgender activists after criticising the Scottish police for saying they would allow rape suspects to self-identify as female if Scotland proposed pro-trans policies.