From Beijing to New York in one hour: The futuristic project of a Chinese hypersonic plane

Will rockets soon be able to get us from Beijing to New York in an hour? — ETX Studio pic

BEIJING, Feb 9 — Chinese company Space Transportation is currently developing a hypersonic aircraft that would be able to make ultra high speed flights around the globe. According to the company, it could fly from Beijing to New York in one hour.

Yet another mind-boggling high-speed project has been born! A Chinese company founded in 2018, Space Transportation, is developing a kind of rocket with wings capable of reaching a speed of 4,200 km/h for long distance travel and space tourism. The plane would make suborbital trips, ie, above 100 km of altitude, and the passenger compartment would be entirely reusable and therefore less expensive than other space tourism approaches.

To sell the project, the company claims that its concept will be capable of connecting Beijing and New York in one hour. The distance between the two cities is close to 11,000 kilometers and it normally takes 12 hours of flight time to make the trip. The Chinese company says it wants to make the first manned flights with its hypersonic aircraft in 2025.

The number of companies specializing in space transportation vehicles in China is growing fast. At the moment there are about 20 pioneering Chinese projects in the sector. In any case, after the American projects of Space X or Virgin Galactic, the race to ultra-high speed is heating up and it still could be anybody's race. — ETX Studio