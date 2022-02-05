The Brooklyn Museum is planning a tribute to Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh will be at the heart of an exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 5 ― American designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away on November 28, will be honoured at the Brooklyn Museum starting July 1, 2022. This will be the first ever exhibition dedicated to this creative genius, a multi-hyphenate artist whose avant-garde vision revolutionized not only fashion, but also the fields of art and design. Mark your calendars!

Fashion visionary. This is how the fashion industry describes the multidisciplinary American designer Virgil Abloh, whose death touched fans across the world. Just months after his passing, the Brooklyn Museum has announced a tribute exhibition that will highlight the designer's work in both art and fashion.

Entitled Virgil Abloh: ‘Figures of Speech,’ after the successful exhibition orchestrated by the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago in 2019, this retrospective will focus on Virgil Abloh's work, as well as his visionary spirit, through a multitude of works and fashion pieces, including several of his numerous collaborations. The Brooklyn Museum hasn't specified yet, but the public could potentially get a look at his creations for his label Off-White, Louis Vuitton, as well as some of his collections with Nike, Supreme, or even Ikea, as was the case in Chicago.

The exhibition, the first of its kind since the designer's death, will be on view from July 1, 2022 to January 29, 2023 on the second floor of the Brooklyn Museum. ― ETX Studio