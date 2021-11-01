Bask in the Deepavali festivities of the Festival of Lights with uniquely-themed decor at these Klang Valley malls

Suria KLCC’s deco features ‘kolam’-inspired floral decorations, props and vendors selling all kinds of Deepavali snacks this year. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Nov 1 — It has been a while since we’ve entered shopping malls decked with seasonal reminders of festivities since the multiple lockdowns imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you’re embracing the new normal and want to revel in the joy and the spirit of the Festival of Lights, why not take a stroll to these malls to get a feel of the Deepavali celebrations or simply to simply admire the intricacies of the ‘kolam’?

Check out these malls and their uniquely-themed decorations that are ready to welcome you for some Instagram-worthy moments.

Shoppers walk past an Indian traditional creative artwork ‘Kolam’, a form of sandpainting, for the upcoming Deepavali festival celebration at The Gardens Mall in Kuala Lumpur, October 26, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The Gardens Mall

Mention Deepavali and the first thing that comes to mind is the beautiful ‘kolam’ and the amount of work that goes into the intricate artistry of it.

The Gardens Mall never disappoints when it comes to the jaw-dropping artwork that will have you marvelling at the many floral designs.

An elephant is the feature in the decor at Mid Valley Megamall. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Mid Valley Megamall

Look closer at the ‘kolam’ in this mall and you’ll realise that elephants are a major part of the theme of ‘kolam’ decorations this year.

A sight not to be missed by visitors is an ‘elephant’ dressed up in vibrant colours located in the middle of the ‘kolam’.

Garlands of jasmine and marigold hung complete the Deepavali-themed decor.

Suria KLCC decorated with various ornaments in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Suria KLCC

Looking for that perfect Instagram moment shot with a Deepavali-themed background?

Then, head over to Suria KLCC where you’ll be spoilt for choice with a variety of props adorned with lights, designs and a ‘kolam’.

If you’re craving for some last-minute snacks, you can also buy your Deepavali cookies and snacks from vendors selling them in brightly-coloured booths located around the mall’s ‘kolam’.

Huge orange petal flowers enveloping the kolam artwork in One Utama. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

1 Utama

Be awed at the enormous petals of the Deepavali decor, but don’t miss the true beauty of the artwork visible from the mall’s upper floors, a ‘kolam’ hidden inside the huge flower.

Bask in the ambience of the Festival of Lights with the mall’s orange-themed decoration for this year’s festivities.

‘Oasis of Deepavali’ features green plants, fabric lanterns at Sunway Pyramid. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Sunway Pyramid

If you’re looking for nature-inspired Deepavali decoration, then Sunway Pyramid is the place for you to go.

Called the Oasis of Deepavali, the decoration is peaceful and calming with its oasis of green plants, flowers and fabric-lanterns hanging from on top that frame the ‘kolams’.

A colourful kolam-inspired floral decoration brightens up the atmosphere at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with Deepavali, October 26, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Pavilion

Pavilion always takes its decorations to the next level for any festive season.

For the upcoming Deepavali celebrations, be greeted by the mall’s iconic water fountain at the entrance which is surrounded by stunning decorations, a ‘kolam’, and an elephant.