Bask in the Deepavali festivities of the Festival of Lights with uniquely-themed decor at these Klang Valley malls

PETALING JAYA, Nov 1 — It has been a while since we’ve entered shopping malls decked with seasonal reminders of festivities since the multiple lockdowns imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
If you’re embracing the new normal and want to revel in the joy and the spirit of the Festival of Lights, why not take a stroll to these malls to get a feel of the Deepavali celebrations or simply to simply admire the intricacies of the ‘kolam’?
Check out these malls and their uniquely-themed decorations that are ready to welcome you for some Instagram-worthy moments.
The Gardens Mall
Mention Deepavali and the first thing that comes to mind is the beautiful ‘kolam’ and the amount of work that goes into the intricate artistry of it.
The Gardens Mall never disappoints when it comes to the jaw-dropping artwork that will have you marvelling at the many floral designs.
Mid Valley Megamall
Look closer at the ‘kolam’ in this mall and you’ll realise that elephants are a major part of the theme of ‘kolam’ decorations this year.
A sight not to be missed by visitors is an ‘elephant’ dressed up in vibrant colours located in the middle of the ‘kolam’.
Garlands of jasmine and marigold hung complete the Deepavali-themed decor.
Suria KLCC
Looking for that perfect Instagram moment shot with a Deepavali-themed background?
Then, head over to Suria KLCC where you’ll be spoilt for choice with a variety of props adorned with lights, designs and a ‘kolam’.
If you’re craving for some last-minute snacks, you can also buy your Deepavali cookies and snacks from vendors selling them in brightly-coloured booths located around the mall’s ‘kolam’.
1 Utama
Be awed at the enormous petals of the Deepavali decor, but don’t miss the true beauty of the artwork visible from the mall’s upper floors, a ‘kolam’ hidden inside the huge flower.
Bask in the ambience of the Festival of Lights with the mall’s orange-themed decoration for this year’s festivities.
Sunway Pyramid
If you’re looking for nature-inspired Deepavali decoration, then Sunway Pyramid is the place for you to go.
Called the Oasis of Deepavali, the decoration is peaceful and calming with its oasis of green plants, flowers and fabric-lanterns hanging from on top that frame the ‘kolams’.
Pavilion
Pavilion always takes its decorations to the next level for any festive season.
For the upcoming Deepavali celebrations, be greeted by the mall’s iconic water fountain at the entrance which is surrounded by stunning decorations, a ‘kolam’, and an elephant.