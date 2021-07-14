‘Classic Nudes’: Pornhub set to make art museums ‘sexy’ with adult masterpieces, audio commentary

Pornhub launches virtual Classic Nudes gallery to showcase nude artworks from famous museums. — Pornhub screengrab

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Adult video streaming platform, Pornhub, is set to take nude art exhibitions to a whole new level in a unique fashion.

Citing a press statement from Pornhub, AdAge said the steaming site has launched a series of digital nude art tours involving notable artworks from six of the world’s leading museums, including The Louvre, The MET, The Prado, The Uffizi Gallery, The National Gallery and the Musee d’Orsay.

Dubbed Classic Nudes, the interactive guide is set to help viewers enjoy the erotic undertones of the famous artworks on display.

The press release also quoted adult performer and Pornhub Brand Ambassador Asa Akira saying there’s a treasure trove of erotic art around the world – depicting nudes, orgies, and more – that’s not available on the adult website.

“These pre-internet art pieces are currently sitting in museums, which we are now finally able to start visiting again as Covid-19 restrictions are starting to lift.”

To spice things up, the adult actress and director has recorded audio commentary for selected pieces, such as Ingres’s The Turkish Bath in the Louvre.

“As people start to head back to The Louvre or The MET, they can simply open Classic Nudes, and I’ll be their guide.”

Akira said it’s time to ditch those boring self-tour recordings and enjoy every single brushstroke of the erotic masterpieces with her.

Art aficionados of such genre can either view the masterpieces online or visit the museums in-person to see the selected artworks up-close using a guide map provided by Pornhub.

The adult streaming website, however, noted that what constitutes “classic art” is deeply Eurocentric, hence a section of the Classic Nudes website is dedicated to works by person of colour, women artists and people from parts of the world not typically represented in the aforementioned galleries.