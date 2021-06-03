Singaporean loan sharks order food via delivery platform to get borrowers to return money

Loansharks in Singapore have resorted to ordering food on delivery platforms to get their borrowers to return their loans. ― Picture courtesy of Foodpanda

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 ― Loan sharks in Singapore have come up with a new way to harass their borrowers into paying up.

By making a lot of orders via food delivery platforms and delivering it to their borrowers.

Shin Min Daily News reported that several riders had turned up at a flat unit at Fernvale Link with cash-on-delivery orders only to find the occupant did not order anything.

Quoting part-time Foodpanda delivery rider Chen Jiaheng, the portal reported that someone had ordered S$72 (RM224) worth of fish and chips and chicken baked rice.

Upon reaching the unit, Chen saw there were three other riders waiting and a chat with them revealed that all the orders were made on a cash-on-delivery basis.

The portal learned that over 10 delivery riders turned up at the unit.

Meanwhile, police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a case of intentional harassment on May 31 at 1.29pm.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a residential unit had received multiple food delivery orders allegedly made by an unlicensed moneylender. The police are looking into the matter,” they added.

The portal noted that this was not the first time such an incident has happened.

On April Fool's day, about 20 delivery riders turned up at a landed property in Braddell Heights only for the homeowner to deny ever ordering any of the food.

Another similar incident happened on Feb 22 when residents of two blocks — one at Upper Aljunied and another along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 — found themselves receiving multiple food deliveries.