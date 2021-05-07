TikTok-famous breastfeeding guru calls out ‘dirty-minded’ men for lewd comments on her content

Certified lactation counsellor Nad Masrom educates mothers about breastfeeding through short videos on TikTok. ― Screengrab via TikTok/nadmasrom

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― Certified lactation counselor and massage therapist Nad Masrom seems to have had enough of lewd comments from “dirty-minded” online followers.

Nad, who regularly educates mothers about breastfeeding through short videos on TikTok, took to Twitter to express her disgust over the lusty comments she often gets from men on her social media platforms.

In the lengthy post, the 35-year-old counselor lashed out at those commenters for sexualizing her content.

“Normalising pornography?” Nad sarcastically questioned her followers on Twitter.

She then admitted that sexual comments on her TikTok account with about 55,000 followers have become a big issue.

“Some say that I am to blame for it.

“Is it still a woman’s fault when dirty-minded men cannot control their lust?” she asked.

Nad also shared some of the vulgar comments her followers posted under her educational videos meant for breastfeeding mothers.

The comments include phrases such as “can I rub it?” and “I need to see a tutorial with the real thing” ― both referring to a woman’s breast.

“Until when do we want to let this obscenity be a normal thing?” she in her tweet.

Nad revealed that the majority of her audience on TikTok were women, with 70 per cent of them aged between 18 and 27.

She noted that she was asked by someone to quit TikTok to maintain women’s dignity.

She, however, said her goal is to share insights on lactation to help mothers and not to gain likes and followers.

The health practitioner, who has been speaking about breastfeeding for the past five years said there is a personal motivation behind her drive and wants to help mothers who have failed like her in the past.

“It is probably because I was traumatised by losing my first child, so I was too excited to share some knowledge to other people.”