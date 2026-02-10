KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Taxpayers can now apply for a PIN via the Inland Revenue Board’s (LHDN) MyTax Portal, in line with the mandatory rollout of e-Services on Jan 1, 2024.

LHDN Corporate Services Department Public Relations and Multimedia Division executive Mohd Zufiqar Mohd Nor said applications can be made via e-KYC, which uses selfie-based identity verification, or through e-CP55D using enhanced information such as a registered email address.

“For new taxpayers, a tax number is already available, as one is automatically generated for individuals aged 18 and above.

“First-time e-Filing users may apply for a digital certificate through e-KYC or e-CP55D using their registered email address,” he said as a guest on Bernama Radio’s Tax Clinic programme titled ‘e-Filing: Tanggungjawab Pembayar Cukai’ today.

He added that taxpayers who have forgotten their password can reset it by clicking ‘Forgot Password’, after which a new password will be sent to their registered email once their identification number is entered.

“If the email address registered with HASiL is no longer in use, users may register or update a new email address via the Customer Feedback Form at www.hasil.gov.my under the ‘Contact Us’ section.

“For users whose Digital Certificate has expired, it can be renewed by entering their identification number and password, followed by clicking the ‘Submit’ button. The Digital Certificate is valid for a period of three years only,” he said.

Commenting on Income Tax Return Forms or e-Filing, Mohd Zufiqar reminded taxpayers that the submission period for Form BE or e-BE for resident individuals who do not carry on a business or who have only employment income runs from March 1 to April 30, with an extension until May 15.

For resident individuals who carry on a business, Form B or e-B must be submitted from March 1 to June 30, with an extension until July 15. — Bernama