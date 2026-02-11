KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Honda Malaysia is set to launch six new models in 2026, expand its e:HEV hybrid lineup, and introduce a new “S+ Shift” hybrid technology, as it targets a baseline of 60,000 unit sales for the year.

The company’s strategy centres on enhancing its “Fun to Drive” experience, with a focus on engaging performance and advanced technologies tailored for the Malaysian market.

A key part of this strategy is the introduction of the new S+ Shift technology, which Honda Malaysia Managing Director and CEO, Narushi Yazaki, said is designed to enhance driver engagement and make each journey more dynamic.

“The ‘Fun to Drive’ spirit reflects our commitment to delivering vehicles that connect with our customers at an emotional level.

“We want to emphasise that a Honda is more than just a mode of transport,” Yazaki said.

Honda, a pioneer in hybrid technology in Malaysia since 2004, will also expand its popular e:HEV lineup, aiming to make its performance-driven hybrid technology accessible to more Malaysians.

The company said it is confident of achieving its goal of selling 60,000 units in 2026, following the solid performance in 2025 where it sold over 72,301 units.

This achievement marked Honda Malaysia’s 12th consecutive year leading the non-national passenger vehicle segment.

Beyond new models, Honda is also focusing on strengthening its dealership operations and enhancing both sales and after-sales services to improve the overall ownership experience.