KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Savings generated from the implementation of Budi Madani (BUDI95), economic development in the East Coast and wage levels of local workers are among the issues to be raised in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Based on the Order Paper on Parliament’s official website, Fong Kui Lun (PH-Bukit Bintang) will ask the Finance Minister to state the amount of savings achieved through BUDI95 last year, as well as the projected savings for 2026.

He will also seek clarification on how the savings are being utilised to ease the cost of living and strengthen targeted assistance for the B40 and M40 groups.

Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PN-Pasir Puteh) will pose a question to the Economy Minister on the government’s plans to further enhance economic progress for the people and states in the East Coast to balance rapid development in the West Coast.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (BN-Tanjung Piai) will ask the Human Resources Minister to elaborate on strategies to strengthen collaboration with training institutions and the private sector to ensure wage growth keeps pace with improvements in the skills of the local workforce.

Also listed is a question by Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain bin Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) to the Youth and Sports Minister on whether the Perdana Fellow programme has been postponed and whether the ministry plans to introduce a new programme with improved modules.

After the question-and-answer session, the sitting will continue with the first reading of the Capitation Grant Bill 2026 by the Finance Minister and the Environmental Quality (Amendment) Bill 2026 by the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister. — Bernama