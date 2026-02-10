KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Malaysia has been ranked third among Asean countries in the 2025 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), trailing behind Singapore and Brunei.

Released today by Transparency International (TI) Malaysia, the report — presented by its secretary Raymon Ram — shows that Malaysia scored 52 out of 100 in the 2025 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), a two‑point improvement over 2023 and 2024.

Globally, Malaysia is positioned at 54 out of 182 countries in the CPI ranking.

Singapore leads the Asean region with a CPI score of 84, ranking it third globally.

Meanwhile, Brunei managed to achieve a score of 63, ranking the country 31st worldwide.

Citing the result, Ram said recent initiatives contributing to Malaysia’s improved ranking include implementing the Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act 2023 and amending the Audit Act 1957 to enhance the Auditor-General’s oversight over government-linked companies and government-linked investment companies.

“Other efforts comprise new legislation like the Government Procurement Bill and the Whistleblower Protection Act amendments in 2025.

“The Madani government has introduced several governance reforms, such as launching the national anti-corruption strategy 2024-2028 and forming the CPI task force chaired by the chief secretary to the government,” he said.

Ram, however, noted that despite these commendable efforts, significant challenges remain.

“Crucial areas needing continuous improvement include procurement transparency, effective whistleblower protection, and the regulation of political financing,” he added.

Particular concerns highlighted by TI Malaysia involve the Government Procurement Bill’s efficacy in eliminating corruption risks in high-value procurements and the whistleblower protection amendments failing to ensure full disclosure and protection.

Furthermore, the absence of robust political financing regulations and Deferred Prosecution Agreements’ potential to weaken enforcement integrity are additional issues that need addressing.

Ram noted that the government must urgently accelerate institutional and legislative reforms, strengthen transparency, and demonstrate consistent political will to achieve sustained improvements and realise the vision of a top 25 CPI ranking by 2033.

“TI Malaysia urges the government to act decisively and systematically, as public expectations are high and the cost of inaction will be reflected in both future

CPI scores and public trust,” he added.