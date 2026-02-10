KAJANG, Feb 10 — A businessman was fined RM5,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to two charges of injuring and threatening to kill an senior citizen at Jalan Cheras-Hulu Langat last Sunday.

Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil handed down the sentence to Saiful Adli Yusof, 52, and ordered him to serve eight months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

The man was charged with voluntarily causing injury to Liew Khoon Foo, 70, by punching and kicking the victim’s face and body at Jalan Cheras-Hulu Langat, Batu 9 Cheras, at 4:05 pm on Feb 8.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of up to one year, a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both.

The father of four was also charged with criminal intimidation against the same victim by threatening to cause death at the same location and time, under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of two years, a fine, or both.

According to the facts of the case, the victim, who was driving a Proton Wira, was involved in an accident with a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by the accused at 3:45 pm. The victim decided to continue his journey to Taman Suntex out of fear, while the accused followed him from behind.

The accused later stopped the victim’s car at a traffic light and kicked the vehicle, causing alarm. When the victim exited his vehicle, the accused proceeded to punch and kick him, resulting in facial injuries, a bruised eye, a swollen chin, and a bleeding tongue.

Investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from the traffic accident, leading the accused to kick and punch the victim several times and threaten to kill the complainant.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Aida Afiqah Shaari requested an appropriate sentence to serve as a lesson to the accused and the public, while lawyer Muhammad Syakir Haznal, representing the accused, pleaded for a minimum fine.

The lawyer claimed that his client, who earns RM2,000 a month, is the sole breadwinner for his family and supports his wife and four children — aged between 16 years and six days old — as well as a mother-in-law suffering from a chronic illness.

“At the time of the incident, my client was in the vehicle with his wife and their three-day-old baby. My client and his wife were shocked and aggrieved when the incident occurred. My client has repented for his actions and promised not to repeat them,” said Muhammad Syakir.

Last Sunday, a video lasting approximately one minute went viral on social media, showing the suspect scolding and kicking the victim, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car, while several individuals attempted to calm the suspect down. — Bernama