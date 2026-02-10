GEORGE TOWN, Feb 10 — There will be minimal road closures for the construction works of the Mutiara Line LRT project during festive seasons such as the upcoming Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri next month.

State exco for infrastructure and transport Zairil Khir Johari said project owner, MRT Corp and the contractor SRS Consortium, have given the assurance that they will minimise road closures during festive seasons.

“So there will not be any major road closures and if they need to do any works, it will be done at night, not during peak hours,” he told reporters after attending the PNBCAP Awards ceremony and MOU signing between Think City and Penang Green Council here today.

He said each month, MRTC will submit a traffic management plan (TMP) and the plan will be reviewed by relevant agencies and departments including the local authorities and the Public Works Department.

“So, every month they will submit the TMP because it’s a dynamic project and it is constantly changing depending on where the works are and the scope of the works being done,”he said.

He said the TMP will evolve from time to time and all updates will be made available to the public through various platforms such as on Facebook and other social media.

He said these are not last minute plans but due to the nature of the project, the plans tend to change according to the project status.

“At the same time, if there is any change in bus routes, Rapid Penang will also make the necessary announcements,” he said.

Construction works for the Mutiara Line LRT has started this year.

The LRT line is a 29.5-kilometre rail alignment linking 21 stations across the island, supported by park-and-ride facilities, feeder bus services and two main depots.

Once completed, the line will serve key locations including the Penang International Airport, the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone, George Town’s city centre and Penang Sentral, as well as several police stations such as Jalan Tengah, Bayan Baru, Sungai Nibong and Jelutong.