SEPANG, Feb 10 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has proposed that Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) explore ways to ensure goods and food sold at airports are priced reasonably.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the ministry had received complaints from tourists and the public over higher prices at airport outlets compared with those outside.

“I have discussed this with tenants of the outlets, who said that if rental arrangements can be improved, selling prices could be reduced... this matter should be further discussed at the management level,” he said after launching ShopLAH by MAHB here today.

Also present was MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani.

Tiong also expressed hope that MAHB would provide more shop lots offering local food in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026 to better promote Malaysian cuisine to both foreign and domestic tourists.

Commenting on the ShopLAH campaign, he said the initiative enhances the shopping experience for tourists arriving at the country’s main gateways.

Meanwhile, Mohd Izani said ShopLAH highlights local brands such as Sense of Malaysia, Kapten Batik and Royal Selangor, reflecting Malaysia’s identity while incorporating digital elements through the MYAirports application and collaborations with local artists.

The campaign is being implemented at Kuala Lumpur International Airport as well as MAHB-operated international airports in Penang, Langkawi, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching, as part of ongoing efforts to position airports as hubs connecting tourism, business and national identity. — Bernama