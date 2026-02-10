MILAN, Feb 10 — Japan has filed an official protest with Olympic organisers after the figure skating medal podium at the Milan-Cortina Games left athletes with chipped skate blades following the team competition.

Figure skaters rely on their blades being finely tuned so that they can execute ultra-precise moves, and medal podiums are usually covered in rubber to protect the edges from damage.

Japan team official Yosuke Takeuchi said the podium in Milan was “a rough, asphalt-like substance made of cut stone”, which chipped skaters’ blades when they stepped onto it for Sunday’s medal ceremony.

The United States won the event, with Japan taking silver and Italy bronze.

Takeuchi said yesterday that Japan had lodged a protest with the Olympic organising committee.

“Repairs to the chipped blades were carried out this morning at a specialist workshop,” he said in a statement, adding that skaters from each of the three medal-winning teams were affected.

“We will continue to take necessary action regarding this matter.”

Figure skating continues at the Milan-Cortina Games today with the men’s short programme. — AFP