KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Police have dismantled an organised crime syndicate behind a nationwide online sexual extortion scheme, or “sextortion”, believed to have caused losses exceeding RM3 million since it began operating in 2024.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the syndicate was brought down under Op Bugil, an operation led by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) through the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID), with cooperation from the Johor Contingent CID.

“The syndicate was led by a 23-year-old local man and comprised 11 individuals aged between 18 and 37,” he said at a press conference at Bukit Aman today.

Mohd Khalid said enforcement action was carried out during an integrated operation on January 15, resulting in the arrest of six suspects aged between 18 and 33. All were detained under the Security Measures (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

“All suspects have prior criminal records, including offences related to human and child trafficking, possession and production of child pornography, armed and gang robbery, sabotage, theft, rioting, and drug distribution,” he said.

He added that investigation papers were referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers’ Serious Crime Unit on February 5, with prosecutors agreeing to charge all suspects under Section 130V of the Penal Code for being a member in an organised criminal group.

“If convicted, they face imprisonment of between five and 20 years,” he said, adding that charges will be brought before the Johor Bahru Sessions Court on February 12.

Turning to the syndicate’s modus operandi, Mohd Khalid said the group used fake social media accounts or impersonated attractive women to lure victims into engaging in explicit video calls.

At the same time, victims were sent phishing links that enabled the syndicate to hack data from their mobile phones.

“The explicit video recordings were later used as blackmail material to extort money from victims in stages,” he said, adding that victims, who were fearful and under psychological distress, transferred money to accounts controlled by the syndicate.

He said victims included both men and women.

Beyond sextortion activities, Mohd Khalid revealed that the same syndicate also recruited local workers, including underage individuals, by offering salaries of between RM2,200 and RM4,000 a month.

After undergoing training, these individuals were offered overseas jobs with salaries of up to US$2,500 (RM10,000).

“However, these individuals were later forced to work up to 12 hours a day, had their movements controlled, their personal documents confiscated, and were subjected to physical and sexual abuse if they refused to follow instructions,” he said.

Victims who attempted to leave were threatened with penalties of up to RM30,000, he added, noting that many were reluctant to lodge police reports due to fear of the syndicate’s threats.

Mohd Khalid said the arrests made so far were preliminary and investigations were ongoing, with police expecting to uncover further information.

“There are indications that certain neighbouring countries, such as Laos and Cambodia, may have been used as bases for scam operations, but investigations are still being pursued,” he said.

He added that victims abroad have not yet been traced.