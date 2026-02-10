GEORGE TOWN, Feb 10 — Almost 40 years ago, the temperatures around George Town hovered between 21° Celsius and 28° Celsius but today, the average temperatures in the heritage city is between 28° Celsius and 37° Celsius or higher.

High carbon emissions coupled with urbanisation in the past decades have contributed to the increase in urban heat, not only in George Town, but the cities in the country.

Think City Board of Director Suryani Senja Alias has likened the rising heat in Penang to that of an urban desert.

“We don’t have to go to Dubai in the summer, we can feel it in Penang,” she said in her speech at the PNBCAP Awards ceremony and MOU signing between Think City and Penang Green Council.

The Penang Nature Based Climate Adaptation Programme (PNBCAP), supported by the Adaptation Fund and UN-Habitat, is Malaysia’s first comprehensive climate adaptation programme focused specifically on urban areas.

It is implemented in partnership between the Penang Island City Council, the Penang Department of Irrigation and Drainage and Think City.

The green roof at Astaka Kota Selera. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

One of the projects implemented under PNBCAP is the George Town and Bayan Lepas Urban Greening Grants Programme.

“Under PNBCAP, urban greening is treated as climate infrastructure. Green roofs, façades, tree planting, and other nature-based solutions are introduced to reduce surface and ambient temperatures, mitigate the urban heat island effect, and improve thermal comfort in dense urban areas,” she said.

A total 10 projects were selected to receive the grants at the ceremony today.

Suryani said the projects that were awarded the grants showed how urban greening can be implemented across different building types and ownership models, including public food courts, heritage buildings, institutions, commercial spaces, and low-cost housing.

Among the projects that were completed are a green roof system that was first tested at Hin Bus Depot and then replicated at Astaka Kota Selera.

The green roof at Hin Bus Depot. — Picture courtesy of Think City

“Individual-led projects such as the Maphilindo Green Façade, covering under 20 square metres, demonstrate how small-scale interventions can be implemented and replicated,” she said.

An estimated RM1.2 million in total will be distributed in small grants of up to RM100,000 each to individuals or organisations under the George Town and Bayan Lepas Urban Greening Grants Programme.

State exco for infrastructure and transport, and chairman of PNBCAP Steering Committee, Zairil Khir Johari, said MBPP is leading public initiatives such as pocket parks and tree-lined streets, as part of its efforts to reduce the urban heat island effect under PNBCAP.

“These interventions demonstrate how climate adaptation can be translated into practical, physical improvements in the urban environment,” he said.

He added that shaded public spaces and cooler streets influence how long people can spend time outdoors comfortably, while also shaping how businesses operate and how accessible and liveable George Town remains as temperatures continue to rise.

He said this is why the partnership with Think City is important as climate challenges are complex and they require coordination across agencies, delivery partners, and communities especially.