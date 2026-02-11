KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MBSJ) has begun a controlled e-scooter “sandbox” trial in the SS15 commercial area, allowing the micromobility service to operate under close monitoring before any decision is made on wider implementation.

According to a report by The Star, the initiative permits e-scooters to operate in real-world conditions within a designated zone, enabling authorities to assess safety, compliance and infrastructure readiness.

Subang Jaya assemblyman Michelle Ng said the trial, which began on January 16, is part of efforts to promote greener and more inclusive urban mobility.

“This is not just about introducing a new transport option, but about changing how people move around the city in a more sustainable and accessible way,” she said in a statement.

Ng said the project originated from a proposal by micromobility operator Beam in late 2023 and progressed following infrastructure assessments, surveys and upgrades to prepare city roads for e-scooter use.

She added that the initiative reached a key milestone in mid-2024 when MBSJ’s Urban Planning Committee adopted the state-level Micromobility Vehicle Route Planning Guidelines, before receiving approval from the Transport Ministry to implement the sandbox for two years from February 1, 2025, to January 31, 2027.

Ng said MBSJ has since introduced a licensing policy for e-mobility service providers to ensure operations are orderly and compliant with regulations.

To support the trial, new bicycle lanes were developed using funds from the Selangor government’s Projek Selangor Penyayang, with Phase One linking SS16 and SS15, followed by safety upgrades and additional lanes in SS14 and SS18.

A third phase connecting SS19 to SS12 is expected to be implemented this year.

She said the sandbox aims to ease congestion in SS15, gather data on usage and safety, and support sustainability goals, while offering additional transport options alongside private vehicles, public transport and pedestrian access.

As part of the trial, Beam has deployed 45 e-scooters at designated locations, including the SS15 LRT station, Jalan SS15/4G and Jalan SS15/4.

Public response online has been mixed, with some users raising concerns over enforcement of bicycle lanes and others suggesting facilities such as lockers at LRT stations to support multi-modal travel.

Residents’ representatives said the initiative could help address parking constraints, traffic congestion and last-mile connectivity, but stressed that strict safety enforcement and clear guidelines would be key to its success.