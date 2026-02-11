SIBU, Feb 11 — Road safety must continue to be given serious attention, especially during the festive season.

In stressing this, Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin viewed the road accident statistics as still being at a worrying level.

According to the statistics from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), a total of 21,747 road accident cases were recorded in Sarawak from January to December last year.

“Of this number, 418 lives were lost, 189 people were seriously injured, and 300 sustained minor injuries.

“In Sibu District alone, 2,146 accident cases were recorded during the same period, with the majority involving vehicle damage only.

“Although 2,088 cases involved vehicle damage, accidents in Sibu still resulted in 39 fatalities, 13 cases of serious injuries and six cases of minor injuries,” he told reporters yesterday after launching the divisional-level road safety campaign here, run in connection with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang, Road Transport Department (JPJ) Sarawak director Norizan Jili, and Ministry of Transport Sarawak permanent secretary Datu Wong Hee Sieng.

Lee added on: “These statistics are not merely numbers. They reflect the reality on our roads and serve as a reminder that road safety remains a major challenge that requires awareness and cooperation from all parties.”

On the campaign, Lee said JPJ was implementing a special operation until this Feb 22, as a proactive measure of enhancing road safety throughout the festive season.

“This is the time when there is a significant increase in the number of road users.

“All JPJ Sarawak enforcement officers are involved in the operation; some had their leave frozen.

“As an early preventive measure, technical inspections on express buses are being carried out at three main depots — in Kuching, Sibu and Miri — until February 12.

“These inspections are intended to ensure that public service vehicles are in safe conditions and comply with the required standards before being used to transport passengers,” he said.

Moreover, comprehensive enforcement and monitoring would be conducted from February 13 to 22, said Lee.

“This monitoring will cover compliance with traffic laws, vehicle safety and driver discipline, particularly involving commercial vehicles.

“Driving restrictions on Goods Commercial Vehicles will be enforced on February 14 and 15 before the festive period, and on February 21 and 22 after the celebration.

“This measure is aimed at reducing the risk of accidents, and ensuring smoother traffic flow for the public.

“The operation will also involve integrated cooperation with the police and the AADK (National Anti-Drugs Agency).

“This cooperation is important to ensure that road safety, law enforcement and the prevention of drug abuse among drivers are being addressed comprehensively.”

Lee further stressed that JPJ Sarawak would not compromise on any violation against any traffic laws.

“These enforcement efforts are part of the government’s continuous commitment towards reducing fatal road accidents by 50 per cent by 2030,” the state minister pointed out.

Lee then called upon all commercial vehicle operators, drivers and road users to give their full cooperation and always comply with the regulations.

“This road ban is not intended to inconvenience any party, as it is implemented to protect road users, especially families, travelling home to celebrate the festive season,” he said.

Lee also welcomed public participation in assisting the authorities.

“I urge the public to report any dangerous traffic offence through the MyJPJ application, or official JPJ complaint channels.

“Road safety must be made a daily culture.

“Make every journey a responsibility, not only for yourself, but also for the safety of your loved ones,” said Lee. — The Borneo Post