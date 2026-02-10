BESTARI JAYA, Feb 10 — The Selangor government will take action in accordance with the law against houses of worship built illegally, adopting a prudent approach to ensure social harmony, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement yesterday that no unregulated houses of worship would be allowed to be built would expedite the implementation of existing measures in Selangor.

Amirudin said Selangor already has a structured system to address the issue through the Selangor Five Religions Houses of Worship Committee (LIMAS), which has been in place for a long time.

“Over the past 15 years, we have not only allowed houses of worship to operate at appropriate and lawful locations, but have also taken action to remove houses of worship that were built in an unregulated manner.

“Dozens of such actions have been carried out, and records of these date back to 2015,” he said at a press conference after the ground-breaking ceremony of the Bestari Large-Scale Solar Project here today.

Amirudin said the state government would therefore refine its enforcement methods in line with the law while ensuring social harmony.

He said local authorities (PBTs) are also involved in the committee coordinated by LIMAS, taking into account various issues including land status, ownership, land-use zoning and the impact on surrounding areas.

Anwar has urged all state governments to comply with the federal government’s directive on the construction of illegal houses of worship to ensure the country’s safety and harmony.

In Negeri Sembilan, all PBTs have been instructed to take immediate and prudent action against the construction of new unregulated houses of worship to ensure social harmony and more orderly development planning.

State Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar said early action and continuous enforcement are important to prevent prolonged issues that could create confusion in the future.

He said any construction of new houses of worship without approval must be dealt with promptly in accordance with legal provisions, as stressed by Anwar.

“If the construction of a new house of worship does not receive approval, action must be taken at an early stage. If this matter is left unattended, the same issue may recur in the next 20 to 30 years.

“For houses of worship that have long existed, a harmonious and consultative approach should be prioritised,” he told reporters after visiting the Senawang 2 Flats in Seremban today. — Bernama