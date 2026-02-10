JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 10 — Fourteen Bersatu division chiefs from Johor have reportedly declared a loss of confidence in party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin following the top leadership’s failure to effectively manage the party’s internal crisis, as well as alleged abuse of disciplinary procedures against senior leaders.

Tanjung Piai Bersatu division chief Musa Khamis said the party’s Disciplinary Board action against deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, as well as several division chiefs and lawmakers who support him, was seen as more aimed at protecting the president’s position rather than safeguarding the party’s interests.

“This disciplinary action gives the impression that it is being used as a tool to maintain the president’s hold on power, not to strengthen the party or resolve differences democratically,” he said in a statement today.

He said the developments have tarnished Bersatu’s public image, raised serious concerns among grassroots members and could potentially strain Bersatu’s strategic relationships with its coalition partners in Perikatan Nasional.

Meanwhile, in KOTA KINABALU, Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, who is also Sabah Bersatu chairman, said the time has come for Muhyiddin to consider stepping down as party president.

He said Muhyiddin should take responsibility by resigning as the party’s internal crisis is now seen to be worsening and has failed to be managed effectively.

According to him, this is evident from the recent actions of the party’s Disciplinary Board in bringing charges against Hamzah and lawmakers who support him, which he described as a regressive move.

“This action reflects a desperate abuse of disciplinary procedures to silence the voices of the party’s senior leadership. This situation has caused Bersatu to increasingly appear directionless and to have strayed from its original struggle in the eyes of the public.

“It is as if the party’s struggle is now focused solely on efforts to retain Muhyiddin’s power and to protect a particular group of supporters,” he said in a statement today.

He alleged that Muhyiddin is now seen to be using all available means solely to defend his position in pursuit of a personal agenda to return as prime minister, including blocking Hamzah’s path to lead the party in the future. — Bernama