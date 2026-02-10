KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — With recurring commitments like housing and utilities now consuming nearly 40 per cent of the average Malaysian household’s monthly budget, local wealth management platform Versa is advocating for automated savings to combat the financial “squeeze.”

According to the latest Household Expenditure data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), the average Malaysian household now spends approximately RM5,566 per month.

Of this, the largest share (39.2 per cent, or about RM2,177) is allocated to non-discretionary expenses like housing, water, electricity, transport, and health.

This financial pressure is particularly evident among the middle-income (M40) group, where a high debt service ratio (DSR) often leaves little disposable income for long-term savings after essential bills are paid.

“Managing monthly bills shouldn’t feel like a hurdle to financial freedom,” said Teoh Wei-Xiang, CEO of Versa.

“When almost a quarter of your income is spoken for before the month even begins, it becomes harder to find the ‘extra’ RM100 or RM200 to put into an investment account.”

He argued that the most successful savers are not the most disciplined, but those who have the best systems in place, such as automating their savings.

To encourage this habit, Versa has launched the “Bills On Us Quest,” a campaign that offers users a chance to have one of their monthly bills paid by the platform.

To qualify for the weekly draw, users must set up a minimum auto-debit plan of RM250 into any product on the Versa app.

“Our goal isn’t just to help one person pay a bill; it’s to help thousands of Malaysians build the habit of paying themselves first,” Teoh added.