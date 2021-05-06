Raya shopping guide: MR.DIY Raya essentials you should add to your checklist

Home improvement retail chain MR.DIY is all set to help Malaysians celebrate this Hari Raya in the comfort of their homes with great deals and discounts on festive essentials. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 ― When it comes to festivals, some of us who always promise ourselves to prepare early.

No last minute shopping, we say to ourselves.

And yet, somehow procrastination sometimes gets the better of us and then before you know it, the festival is merely days away.

In times like these, what is really convenient is a one-stop shop like MR.DIY, where one can get almost everything they need - all in wide varieties at an affordable price.

Here’s a potential list of essentials you may want to have on your list for Hari Raya at MR.DIY:

Household decorations

It’s time to spruce up the household with Raya themed decorations to usher in the celebrations with friends and family.

Use striking sofa covers to quickly and affordably makeover your home. ― Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

The fastest and most affordable way to give your household a fresh new look is by having decoration items such as sofa and chair covers, tablecloth, table and floor mats as well as glass or wooden vase.

To further elevate your home décor, you may use curtain buckles to match your furniture in the living and dining area.

Decorate the house with matching vase pelita and curtain rope. ― Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

And of course, don’t forget to stock up face masks, hands sanitisers, face shields and cleaning solutions such as sanitisation products to have a worry-free Hari Raya celebration amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Have a worry-free Hari Raya with MR.DIY’s wide range of safety and sanitisation products like face masks, face shields and cleaning solutions. ― Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

Glassware and jar

Another way to brighten your home and the dining table is by choosing the right glassware.

Be sure to have a matching glass set, jugs, and of course storage jar for those delicious Raya cookies to have a seamless open house throughout the festive season.

Brighten your home and dining table with these colourful glassware. ― Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

Raya packets, gift bags and gift ideas

Apart from mouth-watering delicacies, Hari Raya is a season of gratitude and forgiveness to strengthen bonds.

Ensure to have enough Raya packets and festive gift bags in hand if you are giving out duit raya or gifts throughout the Hari Raya celebrations. ― Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

Be sure to have enough Raya packets and festive gift bags in hand if you are giving out duit raya or gifts throughout the Hari Raya celebrations.

Those who are still thinking of Raya gift ideas, Muslimah products such as scarves and prayer mats may be the best bet.

MR.DIY offers a variety of Muslimah products for those who are still looking for Raya gift ideas. ― Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

One-stop centre for last minute Hari Raya shopping

While some may choose to rush to the nearest shopping mall or Hari Raya bazaar, there is the alternative of popping by MR.DIY stores, which are conveniently located in almost every neighbourhood across the country.

And in these challenging times, going to one venue that offers a wide variety of products at an affordable price range might seem like a good idea.

Home improvement retailer MR.DIY slashes prices on various Hari Raya essentials for the festive season. ― Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

The home improvement retail chain with its Hari Raya campaign called “Raya Kami Termurah”, also promises to offer items at low prices in addition to exclusive deals, discounts, promotions and offers without putting a dent in their wallets.

Available until May 16, the special festive line-up includes over 150 Raya essentials with up to 40 per cent discount.

Expect to see a vast selection of decorations, table mats, wooden and glass vases, Raya torches, prayer mats and other items on sale with attractive price tags.

MR.DIY offers up to 40 per cent discount for a variety of Hari Raya essentials. ― Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

There is also a wide range of “Super Brand” products from over 50 brands such as Ambi Pur, Mr Muscle, Energizer, Rejoice, Downy and Pantene available at a 20 percent discount.

The “Super Brand” items include batteries, home and car care products from fragrances and fabric conditioners and self-care products like shampoos and cleaning products as well as toilet bowl cleaners and disc starters.

Enjoy up to 20 per cent discount for a variety of home and car care products at MR.DIY stores. ― Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

And if there is still a need to get one’s Hari Raya cookies, MR.DIY has six types of festive cookies and delicacies for the first time at its 280 stores nationwide.

The spread features all-time favourites: almond chocolate cookies, cashew cup cookies, almond chocolate chip cookies, melted almond cookies, pineapple tart, and Swiss chocolate cookies.

For those who wish to stock up on snacks and Raya cookies, MR.DIY’s subsidiary, MR.DOLLAR offers extensive varieties of food and beverage items and cooking essentials.

Kuih Raya and over 150 Raya essentials are up for grabs at low prices at 280 MR.DIY stores nationwide. ― Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

Shoppers also stand a chance to take home attractive prizes ranging from Pro Fixman Power Drill Set to RM50 MR.DIY online cash vouchers on May 4 by participating in the Raya Shop & Win contest at mrdiy.com.my.

Shop at MR.DIY stores and win attractive prizes until May 17. ― Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

Shoppers will also receive a pack of free Raya packets with a minimum spend of RM30, while stocks last.

Those who pay via ShopeePay until May 31 will get instant Duit Raya of RM4, with a minimum spend of RM30 at MR.DIY or MR.DOLLAR, and RM40 at MR.TOY.

Get instant Duit Raya of RM4, with a minimum spend of RM30 at MR.DIY or MR.DOLLAR, and RM40 at MR.TOY. ― Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

Be sure to check out MR.DIY’s website, e-commerce platform, Facebook, and Instagram for more information about the participating stores.